Jury in Gerry Adams' libel action against BBC to resume deliberations on Friday

The jury in Gerry Adams’ libel action against the BBC will continue deliberations on Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sinn Fein leader Mr Adams alleges a BBC Spotlight programme, and an accompanying online story, defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson, for which he denies any involvement.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead in Co Donegal in 2006, months after admitting his role as a police and MI5 agent over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the programme broadcast in September 2016, an anonymous source given the pseudonym Martin claimed the shooting was sanctioned by the political and military leadership of the IRA and that Mr Adams gave “the final say”.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams waves whilst on the phone outside the High Court in Dublin today, where he is bringing a legal action against the BBC over allegations about the murder of an MI5 spy. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In 2009, the dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing and a Garda investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Mr Adams claims he was subject to a “grievous smear” while the BBC has described the legal action as a “cynical attempt to launder his reputation”.

The high-profile republican is seeking damages of at least 200,000 euro (£168,000) from the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the British public service broadcaster has argued it would be a “cruel joke” to award the former Sinn Fein president any damages.

Trial judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens sent the jury out to begin deliberations at 10.25 on Thursday morning, in the fifth week of proceedings.

The 12 members were provided with exhibits in the case and the means to re-watch the programme, and advised they could continue to discuss the case during lunch.

At one stage in the deliberations, one of the jurors was released from the process due to other commitments, including a camogie match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining 11 members continued their consideration of the issues before being sent home at 17.10.

They are tasked with determining whether the words in the BBC spotlight programme and accompanying article, on which Mr Adams brought the complaint, mean that he sanctioned and approved the murder of Mr Donaldson.

Mr Owens said they were to consider whether it was “more likely than not” that a “hypothetical reasonable reader” would take that meaning from the words.

The BBC had argued that the jury should not find that this was the meaning of the words, instead saying the claim had been put forward as an allegation that was immediately followed by Mr Adams’ denial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the jury agrees with the broadcaster on this point, it has no further considerations or decisions to make.

However, if the jury find that the meaning of the words was that Mr Adams had sanctioned the killing, they are then tasked with considering whether the BBC broadcast and published the words in good faith – and whether it was fair and reasonable to do so.

The members of the jury have heard arguments about the seriousness of the allegation, the attempts made to corroborate it, and details on the production of the programme.

If the jury finds that the BBC was fair and reasonable and had acted in good faith, it effectively finds in favour of the broadcaster and will not go on to consider damages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If, however, the jury finds that the BBC had either not acted in good faith, or if it had not been fair and reasonable in its actions, it can then consider damages.

It is tasked with assessing “general damages” and has been told that the purpose of this is for the injury to the reputation.

The BBC had argued to the jury that if it got to this point, it should award only nominal damages.

Mr Owens told the jury that the broadcaster had put forward the position that Mr Adams had “no reputation at all”.

It is open to the jury to award one euro at that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Adams’ legal team has said the alleged defamation would fall on the “very serious” or “exceptional” end of the scale, an amount above 200,000 euro.