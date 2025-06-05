Kidnap and torture gang member gets 11 years for vicious Ballymena attack

David Coleman, sentenced to 11 years for the kidnap and torture of a man in Ballymena.

David Coleman, 39, was today (5th) sentenced after previously pleading guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnapping over the October 11, 2021 ordeal.

A police detective today described the kidnap and assault as “barbaric and depraved”, adding the incident in a Ballymena house saw a “shocking level of violence” in which the defenceless victim was “viciously beaten, stabbed in the chest with a knife and sliced on both sides of his face” while his tormentors mocked him.

The victim was left with a permanent brain injury, detached jaw, fractured skull and lasting scars, among other wounds.

“Throughout the nightmarish attack, he was kicked and continually forced to wipe up the blood; meanwhile, the defendants laughed,” said Detective Inspector McCoy, who added the victim was then driven to a field near Broughshane almost four miles from Ballymena and dumped. He was found there, lying unconscious.

Said the detective: “This man somehow survived; his journey, however, has been traumatic and for the first number of weeks he remained in intensive care under sedation.

“Injuries included a stab wound to his chest, fracture and detachment of the jaw, injuries to his face and mouth, and a fracture to the base of the skull. He has in fact sustained a permanent brain injury.

“Today David Coleman has been held accountable for his actions. My thoughts are with the victim and his family, who have all suffered terribly.”