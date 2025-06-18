Kneecap group member due in London court accused of a terrorism offence as group says it has “plastered” the city with message of support

Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the name Liam O'Hanna over the displaying of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 last year

The 27-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following the alleged incident during a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London .

The charge Og O hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation" - namely Hezbollah .

Kneecap described the prosecution as a "witch hunt" in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

The post including a short video which appeared to show a billboard that had been displayed in London with the words "more blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara".

The Metropolitan Police said the force had charged O hAnnaidh, who appears on the court list as Liam O'Hanna , after initially being made aware of a video from the gig at the O2 Forum which had been posted online.

In a separate event shortly after the terrorism charge, O hAnnaidh could be seen in social media videos entering the stage with tape covering his mouth.

The Met previously said the Belfast rap trio were under investigation after clips posted online appeared to show the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting "up Hamas , up Hezbollah ".