Legal team for Kneecap member's terror court fight includes Julian Assange lawyer
Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara and has been charged under the name Liam O’Hanna, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against US extradition, and Rosalind Comyn, who has represented Extinction Rebellion protesters in court.
The 27-year-old was charged by postal requisition over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London , in November last year.
His legal team also includes Darragh Mackin from Phoenix Law, Brenda Campbell KC, Jude Bunting KC and Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC.
Mr Mackin was the solicitor for Sarah Ewart, whose successful legal challenge helped to usher in the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, while Ms Campbell was the defence barrister in the collapsed case against Seamus Daly, who was accused of murdering people in the IRA bomb attack in Omagh in 1998.
Mr Bunting acted for non-profit company Liberty in the Stansted 15's successful conviction appeal after they broke into Stansted Airport to stop a plane deporting people to Africa, which was a case Ms Ni Ghralaigh also worked on.
In an Instagram post the group said: "The British establishment is conducting a campaign against Kneecap which is to be fought in Westminster Magistrates Court... We are ready for this fight. We are proud to have such a strong legal team with us."
In May, the Metropolitan Police said Kneecap were being investigated by counter-terrorism police after videos emerged allegedly showing O’Hanna shouting "up Hezbollah” and waving a Hezbollah flag.
The group subsequently said they have "never supported" Hezbollah.
O’Hanna is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18.
His lawyers have been approached for comment.