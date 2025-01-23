Christopher Rogers who died during a swim session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh in April 2017.

​​A lifeguard told a jury today the memory of a man being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool “will never leave me.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Holden told the Newry Crown Court jury hearing his trial he was “quite badly” impacted by the death of Christopher Rogers in Orchard pool in Armagh in April 2017.

“Lifting someone out of the pool my own age I don’t think will ever leave me,” 26-year-old Holden told defence KC Gary McHugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Did you and other members attend the funeral,” the senior barrister asked him and Holden confirmed “yes, the whole centre did.”

Concluding his evidence Mr McHugh asked the former lifeguard: “Do you believe you could have done anything differently to prevent this tragedy?” But Holden told him “from my training at the time no, definitely not.”

On trial each facing a single count that they were in breach their duty to others on 7 April 2017 are: Cathal Forrest-McVeigh (35), from Dunamony Road in Dungannon;

Holden, from Unshinagh Lane in Portadown and James Monaghan (26), from Folly Lane in Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury have heard that having swam two and a half lengths of the Orchard Leisure Centre pool underwater Mr Rogers broke the surface and then, having suffered a hypoxic blackout, the 20-year-old “accomplished swimmer” sank to the bottom of the pool where he remained for just over five minutes before he was pulled out.

The jury have heard that during the time Mr Rogers was submerged, the lifeguards were aware of him and had been observing him, that McVeigh and Monaghan were engaged in conversation for two minutes and twenty seconds and that before they attempted a rescue, McVeigh had banged on the steps with a pole and had asked another swimmer to check on him, that swimmer believing that he got a “thumbs up” sign from the 20-year-old.

The jury have also heard however that during their training and induction, the lifeguards received no guidance about hypoxic blackouts or the signs to look for or about the dangers of prolonged breath holding and extensive underwater swimming.

On Thursday Holden, who was in the high chair during the incident, told the jury he had not worked as a lifeguard for seven years but at the time, he knew that Mr Rogers “was a really, really good swimmer” and that he was training to take his skills “to the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McHugh asked him whether at the time there was “anything about his movement of positioning or anything that gave rise to concern” but Holden told him “no, Mr Rogers’ swimming as always, was well controlled so there was no cause for concern whatsoever.”

Under cross examination from prosecuting KC Geraldine McCullough, Holden told her he had “made an assessment that he was holding his breath and doing the training that he always did.”

The jury have watched several CCTV clips covering the pool and the tragedy and one was replayed to the three men and eight women today showing Holden and a fourth lifeguard standing at the bottom of the high chair, looking towards Mr Rogers.

“Isn’t it the case that you were looking over at him because you were concerned about him,” Ms McCullough put to the defendant but Holden told her “no - we thought he was holding his breath and doing breath holding exercises.”

“I cannot stress enough that we were not concerned so there was no reason to jump into the pool,” declared Holden.