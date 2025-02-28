Lisburn and Castlereagh could consider private company to tackle dog fouling problem

Dog owners in Lisburn and Castlereagh could soon be under the watchful eye of a private enforcement company in a move aimed at tackling the problem of dog fouling.

Concerns on a lack of fixed penalties have been raised following a Freedom of Information request and elected representatives have now urged the council to “get something done about it”. DUP Alderman, Allan Ewart said: “I got a letter this week from a constituent saying he put in a FoI about how many litter cases were taken forward in the last few years. “And it came back and the answer said ‘none’. “Three years ago when ABC (Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon) introduced a private company I asked this council to look at it. Officers came back and said they had a ‘better way’ if I would drop that proposal. So, I did that. “But, the better way has brought nothing. “So, I will make a proposal tonight that the officers go away and look at this or any other private company that would be able to look after litter and dog fouling.” LCCC released statistics last year from its own dog fouling programme showing its social media campaign reached an audience of 2,737,937 users. ABC hired a private company in November 2024 to assist its own enforcement officers for the purpose of litter, dog fouling and fly-tipping. Council CEO David Burns responded: “I did hear there was a FoI response. The question asked of us was how many prosecutions were taken in the last four years in Lisburn in the city centre and the answer was ‘none’. “We have however raised a number of fixed penalty notices over that period. “So, will get that information and we can have a conversation and take steps from there.” Other years on the FoI show fixed penalty notices for dog fouling include, 17 in 2021, six in 2022 and one in 2023. The same council response shows an average of approximately 350 complaints of dog fouling each year in the district. LCCC has previously stated (Sept 2024) that there are “18k plus dogs in the district and only two council dog wardens”. DUP representative, Uel Mackin added: “This is an issue that has been going on for years, not just the past two or three, but certainly as long as I have been in council. “I think it is time we moved it forward. I’m happy to second the proposal and may be we can get something done about it.” A debate on the matter will take place at the next environment committee.