Loyalist pastor loses High Court challenge to alleged 'policy of secrecy' over Stormont Executive meetings

By Alan Erwin
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:44 BST
Stormont legal challengeplaceholder image
Stormont legal challenge
​A self-styled loyalist pastor has lost a High Court challenge to an alleged “policy of secrecy” surrounding Stormont Executive meetings.

Clifford Peeples issued judicial review proceedings after records about an encounter between the First and Deputy First Ministers and a Chinese diplomat were initially withheld.

Most Popular

His lawyers claimed a wider Executive Office policy of non-disclosure breached the Ministerial Code, along with principles of transparency and accountability in government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a judge rejected the case after highlighting how Mr Peeples could have made a Freedom of Information request as an alternative remedy.

Mr Justice Humphreys ruled today: “This is fatal to his judicial review leave application.

“Parliament has created a scheme which is intended to balance the competing public interests at play when disclosure is sought from public authorities.”

Legal action was brought against the Northern Ireland Executive over claims it has adopted a policy to ensure information about meetings is not disclosed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Peeples, who now describes himself as a writer and political commentator, alleged that the public was not being informed about either their schedule or content.

He challenged a statement in July 2024, issued in response to a request from journalists for a schedule of forthcoming meetings, that aspects of Executive business are regarded as confidential.

Counsel for Mr Peeples also disputed a decision not to provide any notice of, or release the records of a meeting Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly held with the Chinese Ambassador to the UK at Stormont Castle in May last year.

At the time, the Executive Office declined to publish notes of the encounter due to concerns that it could harm international relations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Redacted details were subsequently released after Amnesty International made a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Legal action was mounted in an attempt to “reverse a policy of secrecy”, it was contended.

But backing the Executive’s case, the judge held that Mr Peeples could have explored a system which ensures decisions on disclosure are made fairly and in accordance with legal principles.

“The FOIA is inescapably a suitable alternative remedy which this applicant has failed to use,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Justice Humphreys also identified no merit in any of the grounds of challenge.

Dismissing the legal action, he confirmed: “The applicant has not established an arguable case with realistic prospects of success.”

Related topics:Stormont ExecutiveHigh Court
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice