Machete attack victim saw lumps of his own flesh being hacked off during Co Down incident

Tipperary Lane Newcastle. Pic by Google

​​A man saw lumps of his own flesh being hacked off with a machete as a father and son allegedly tried to murder him in broad daylight, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Brendan Richard Rice, 60, and Brendan Rice, 30, were involved in the pre-planned attack in Newcastle, Co Down which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Details emerged as a judge granted bail to the younger accused but ruled that his father must remain in custody for now.

Brendan Rice Sr, from Bunkers Hill in Castlewellan, and his co-defendant son, from Cairn Grove in Motherwell, are jointly charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A member of the public discovered the victim with severe hand and leg wounds at Tipperary Lane in Newcastle shortly after midday on June 21 this year.

Crown counsel Iryna Kennedy said the injured man named both defendants as being responsible for his injuries.

It was confirmed in court that he is in a relationship with the daughter/sister of the two accused and had gone out earlier that day following a heated row between the couple.

The victim met up with Rice Jr to go drinking, but at one stage went to leave the scene to buy cigarettes.

Mrs Kennedy claimed the younger defendant texted their location to his father, who then emerged wearing a mask and brandishing a machete.

Realising it was not a joke, the victim tried to strike him with a can of beer before being tripped up to prevent any escape, according to the prosecution.

“As he lay on the ground Rice Sr brought the machete-type weapon down on him,” the barrister claimed.

When he put his hand up to shield himself a finger was allegedly severed by one of the blows.

He stated later that he believed the intention was to strike him fully on the head and to kill.

“The injured party described several more blows raining down on, striking his legs and arms,” Mrs Kennedy disclosed. “He could see lumps of his own flesh coming off, and bones and tendons in his hand.”

At one point Rice Sr shouted for his son to drag the man back as he tried to curl around a tree for protection, it was claimed. The assailants left him lying on the lane, bleeding heavily from his wounds.

He later required surgery to have metal plates fitted, remains in a wheelchair and may not recover the full use of his right hand, the court heard.

Police later seized blood-stained clothing, some of which was said to match a description of items allegedly worn by Rice Sr. Both defendants were subsequently arrested but provided no comment during interviews.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor contended: “This was a pre-planned attack and the intention was to kill the injured party.

“The blows were struck with such force that bones in his hand and leg were fractured… he will require months of extensive therapy for life-changing injuries.”

The two accused’s barrister, Conor O’Kane, argued that the case against them depended on the credibility of the wounded man.

“No witness identifies either defendant at the scene of the incident,” he stressed.

Granting bail to Rice Jr, Mr Justice O’Hara cited his employment and family situation in Scotland.