Vanessa White and her two children, James and Sara, were shot dead on Wednesday. Police have opened a murder investigation. Photo: Vanessa Whyte/Facebook

Respected by all in her local Co Fermanagh farming community, Vanessa Whyte’s death leaves “a void that can never be filled”, her former colleagues in a veterinary surgeon’s said.

The 45-year-old mother of two used to be a vet with Lakeland Veterinary Services. Her former colleagues, said a spokeswoman for the firm, have all been left devastated by the deaths of Vanessa and her two children in a horrific shooting on Wednesday morning.

Said the spokeswoman: “She was a much-loved friend and former colleague [and] a great vet, respected by all the local farming community.

“Vanessa was full of life and enthusiasm, a hard worker who made everyone feel at ease.

“She was a loving and devoted mother and her untimely and tragic passing has left a void that can never be filled.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa's family and close friends at this very sad time.”

Tributes have also been paid by two GAA clubs the family were deeply involved with.

Vanessa, James and Sara were “active and beloved members” of two organisations close to their home – St Mary’s Maguiresbridge Gaelic Football Club, and St Patrick’s Hurling Club in nearby Lisbellaw.

In a statement, St Mary’s GFC offered “heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by the tragic incident”.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the association’s critical incident protocols,” read the statement.

“We will work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.

“The deceased were all active and beloved members of our club.”

St Patrick’s Hurling Club also offered condolences

offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those impacted by the tragic incident this morning in Maguiresbridge. We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the Association’s critical incident protocols. We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it. Details of this will be shared in due course.