Malaysian national accused of having £200,000 worth of cannabis at Belfast City Airport
Binti Misiri Suryati, 38, was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit at George Best Belfast City Airport on Saturday.
Police said the haul was detected and seized during an inspection of a passenger's luggage.
Suryati, a Malaysian national, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply. Speaking through a translator, the defendant confirmed that she understood the allegation.
During the brief hearing a member of the police investigation team was asked to confirm if she has been forensically linked to the consignment of cannabis. “Not at this time,” the detective replied.
With no application made for bail, police did not disclose any further details about the alleged circumstances surrounding the seizure.
But Suryati’s lawyer told the court: “She has put forward a credible defence in that it appears she has been duped. We will expand upon that in due course.”
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons remanded the accused in custody until September 17.