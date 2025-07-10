Man, 51, charged over hit and run death of 12-year-old boy in Co Down

The Strand, Portaferry. Image: Google

A 51-year-old man has been charged over the hit and run death of a young boy in Portaferry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-year-old boy died in hospital from injuries he received in the crash, which happened shortly after 11pm in the Strand area of the coastal Co Down town on Tuesday night (9th).

A PSNI spokeswoman said the man, who has not been named, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and other driving-related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” said the spokeswoman.

The boy died after a red Skoda Fabia collided with the e-scooter he was riding.

In the wake of the boy’s death, councillor Joe Boyle, who lives in the coastal town, said Portaferry has been in “deep mourning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an absolute tragedy whenever such an incident takes place, affecting so many families within the community, but more so when it involves such a young person,” he said.

“As everyone looks forward to school holidays, families are confronted with such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

“Portaferry is a strong community and we will comfort each other by helping the families through, where we can, what is an extremely difficult situation.”

The tragedy happened just minutes after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a separate collision in Bangor, around 40 minutes away from Portaferry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaidyn Rice was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.