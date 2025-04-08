Man accused of killing love rival denied bail to commemorate his own father's death

Kevin Davidson

​A man accused of killing a love rival in Belfast has been denied temporary release from prison to commemorate his own father’s death.

Colm McClenaghan, 33, is currently remanded in custody charged with murdering Kevin Davidson last summer at a squat they shared in the south of the city.

He sought compassionate bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to attend a church service to mark the first anniversary of his father’s passing. But refusing the application, District Judge Steven Keown ruled: “The risk of flight is far too great.”

The body of 34-year-old Mr Davidson was found hidden in the backyard of a house at Donegall Avenue on July 20. His remains had been concealed under a sleeping bag and bin liners, with weights used to keep them in place.

Police claim the victim was strangled with a clothes line following a row with Jade Harrison, his 35-year-old ex-partner, and McClenaghan, her new boyfriend.

The pair are jointly charged with the murder but deny involvement in his death.

They provided an account that Mr Davidson left the property after walking in on them having sex, a previous court heard.

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated that a ligature had been tightly applied around his neck, causing fractures to small bones.

A piece of clothes line had been used to strangle him in the backyard, according to the police case.

It was suggested that air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smells.

Harrison, of Donegall Avenue, McClenaghan, of no fixed abode, and Mr Davidson were said to have spent weeks squatting together in the house owned by someone in prison at the time.

The property was described as a venue for both drug-taking and dealing.

Mr Davidson, who lived a transient lifestyle, had apparently been involved in a suspected suicide attempt and received hospital treatment for a drug overdose just days before he was reported missing.

CCTV footage showed him being assaulted by another unidentified individual in south Belfast while in the company of the two accused in the early hours of July 9.

Defence lawyers have argued that Harrison and McClenaghan saved his life by coming to his aid during the suicide attempt and in taking him to hospital.

Neither of them knew he was lying dead in the rear of the house that they believed he left that morning following the row over their relationship, according to their case.

In court today counsel for McClenaghan described the allegations against him as “extremely circumstantial”.

She stressed he was only seeking a short period of release from Maghaberry Prison to attend the anniversary mass service and visit the cemetery in west Belfast.

“He was remanded not long after his father’s passing and has had limited time to grieve with his family,” the barrister said.

Police opposed McClenaghan’s release amid claims he might not return to custody.

“He is on remand for the offence of murder and if found guilty will face a lengthy custodial sentence,” an investigating detective added.

Backing the police case, Judge Keown confirmed the application is to be denied.