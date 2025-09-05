Man accused of making threats to journalist over newspaper article

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Belfast man allegedly tried to menace a journalist into removing a newspaper article and threatened to attack his home, a court heard today.

William Francis Mongan, 29, is also accused of sending a message which amounted to a warning of death or serious harm to the victim.

Prosecutors claim he was behind a campaign directed against Sunday World reporter Steven Moore.

Mongan, of Cherry Close in the Dunmurry area, appeared in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

It was put to him that he tried to get Mr Moore to remove an online article from the Sunday World’s website.

He has been charged with attempted intimidation, making threats to damage a house belonging to the journalist, threatening communications and harassment.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between August 28 and September 3 last year.

Mongan, who is also known as William Ward and has previously lived at Ayrshire in Scotland, confirmed he understood the four charges.

He declined to say anything further in response or call witnesses at this stage.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor backed prosecution submissions that the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed.

Granting the Crown’s application, Mr Trainor returned Mongan for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The defendant was released on bail under strict orders to remain at the Dunmurry address.