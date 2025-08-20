Man accused of murdering his mother set to be moved to one of UK's highest security mental health facility

Rachelle Simpson

​​A man accused of murdering his mother in east Belfast could be moved to one of the UK’s highest security mental health facilities, a court heard today.

Prosecutors disclosed that attempts are being made to have Nathan Simpson, 21, transferred for medical examination at the State Hospital in Carstairs, Scotland. He remains in custody charged with the murder of 43-year-old Rachelle Simpson.

Ms Simpson’s body was discovered in the garage of a house on the Castlereagh Road on September 13 last year. No details have been disclosed about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The defendant, of Castlereagh Road in the city, has not yet been returned for trial over the alleged killing of his mother.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Crown counsel indicated that a preliminary enquiry into the strength of the case against him may be delayed.

“There are ongoing medical issues, the (health trust) are arranging for an Article 53 (Mental Health) Order to be made which would transfer Mr Simpson to Carstairs for examination and treatment,” she revealed.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne was told that a bail application may be mounted at a later date.