Man accused of shooting police officer to undergo psychiatric assessment

Court report

​​A man accused of attempting to murder an off-duty PSNI officer is to undergo a psychiatric assessment before seeking release from custody, a judge was told today.

Kyle Knell, 29, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on nine charges connected to a shooting incident in a County Antrim neighbourhood last month.

It is believed that the policeman was shot with his own personal protection weapon in the Fairview Avenue and Beverley Road areas of Newtownabbey on January 6.

Knell has been charged with attempting to murder the officer, falsely imprisoning and assaulting another man, and causing actual bodily harm to a woman.

The accused, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, faces further counts of possessing a Glock 17 pistol with intent to endanger life, having a loaded firearm while drunk or under the influence of drugs, stealing a magazine and ammunition valued at £30 belonging to the PSNI, and trespass to a building.

Detectives have confirmed it was not a targeted shooting and involved no evidence of any pre-planning.

Knell has remained in prison since he was formally charged with the offences.

His lawyers sought an order for him to undergo mental health checks as part of defence preparations.

In court today, solicitor John Greer confirmed that the psychiatric assessment is still to be carried out.

“If the report comes back… there will be an application for bail,” he said.

No further details were disclosed about the alleged circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.