Man accused of throwing ex-partner to the ground and knocking her unconscious

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man allegedly split his ex-partner’s head open by throwing her to the ground in west Belfast, a court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Wilson, 24, is accused of knocking the woman unconscious after turning up at her home in the early hours of October 10.

The defendant, of Cluain Mor Drive in the city, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and breaching a non-molestation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police received a 999 call about a suspected assault in the Norglen Crescent area.

Officers subsequently located the alleged victim in a blood-stained state in hospital.

The woman claimed Wilson had woken her by screaming and banging at the property.

When she opened the door he grabbed her by the arm and threw her to the ground, according to her account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI officer told the court: “She hit her head off the pavement and believes she was unconscious for several minutes.

“She had a split head and required staples in her skull to seal it.”

Wilson is also accused of assaulting a police constable after he was arrested later that morning.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner confirmed his client denies the alleged attack on the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Toner disclosed that Wilson himself suffered a brain injury following an accident a number of years ago.

“He had a personality change because of that… and fell into drug taking,” the lawyer added.

Wilson was refused bail and remanded into custody until next month.