Man accused of voyeurism barred by judge from any unisex changing facilities

The defendant appeared at Antrim Court on Tuesday

​​A Polish man accused of taking a covert recording for sexual thrills was today barred from any unisex changing facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 29-year-old Sebastian Jaroszek was charged with one of count of voyeurism.

The charge alleges that on May 29 last year Jaroszek “recorded another person doing a private act” knowing that the person did not consent and that at the time, his intent was to obtain sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the alleged background facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against the alleged pervert, a submission conceded by defence counsel Grant Powles.

Jaroszek, from Devenagh Way in Ballymena, declined to exercise his rights to either comment on it or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Freeing him on bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on June 12.