Man accused of voyeurism barred by judge from any unisex changing facilities

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:38 BST
The defendant appeared at Antrim Court on Tuesdayplaceholder image
​​A Polish man accused of taking a covert recording for sexual thrills was today barred from any unisex changing facilities.

Appearing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 29-year-old Sebastian Jaroszek was charged with one of count of voyeurism.

The charge alleges that on May 29 last year Jaroszek “recorded another person doing a private act” knowing that the person did not consent and that at the time, his intent was to obtain sexual gratification.

None of the alleged background facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against the alleged pervert, a submission conceded by defence counsel Grant Powles.

Jaroszek, from Devenagh Way in Ballymena, declined to exercise his rights to either comment on it or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Freeing him on bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on June 12.

As part of his bail conditions Jaroszek is barred from entering “any changing facility, changing villages or changing rooms that offer unisex changing cubicles”.

