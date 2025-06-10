Man accused over Belfast drug haul is under Isle of Man death threat, court told

​​A man accused of having more than £90,000 worth of cocaine seized in Belfast is under a potential death threat issued from the Isle of Man, a court heard today.

Police revealed that a telephone caller warned Shea Mulholland, 22, would be shot if he ventured out into a garden area.

Details emerged as he was granted bail on charges related to the haul of cocaine and nitrous oxide recovered from the Obel Building at Donegall Quay in the city centre on September 2 last year.

Mulholland, who lived in the complex, faces counts of possessing Class A and C drugs with intent to supply, as well as having criminal property.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard cocaine with an estimated street value of £91,000 was seized.

Opposing Mulholland’s bid to get out of custody, police claimed there was a risk he could attempt to recoup those losses.

A PSNI officer also disclosed that a threat has been issued against the defendant.

“His life may be at risk should he be released - in 2023 a call to police stated Shea Mulholland would be shot if he was in his garden,” the officer said.

“The threat came from the Isle of Man, that’s the only information I have.”

Defence counsel Jonathan Browne argued that any threat against his client was not related to the current charges.

He claimed police were only raising generic objections to an accused who has now spent nine months in custody.

Granting bail, District Judge Steven Keown ordered Mulholland to live under curfew with relatives outside the city centre.

Mr Keown also directed the accused to provide full details for the one mobile phone he is permitted to use.

