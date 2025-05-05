Man aged 45 accused of trying to headbutt elderly mother in row over games console

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A 45-year-old man allegedly tried to headbutt his elderly mother in a row over a games console, a court heard today.

Seamus Baker appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of common assault and criminal damage to some household belongings.

He was granted bail under strict orders to keep away from the alleged victim.

Baker, of Limestone Road in the city, was arrested at the weekend after being sought for a month by police investigating the suspected assault on April 3.

“This was a domestic incident involving his elderly mother,” a PSNI officer said.

He disclosed that the alleged dispute related to playing a gaming system.

“She had taken his Nintendo Switch (and claims) that he attempted to headbutt her,” the constable added. “She said there was light contact but wasn’t injured.”

Baker is also accused of damaging some items of sentimental value to his mother, including a mug and photo frame.

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton confirmed his client has an address well away from where the complainant lives.