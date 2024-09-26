Man and woman to appear in court today charged in connection with seizure of Class B controlled drugs with street value of £225,000
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class B Controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possession of criminal property.
A PSNI statement says both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 26th September.
And as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood that the charges are in relation to the seizure of Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £225,000 and a large sum of cash on Tuesday 24 September.