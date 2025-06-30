Aaron Webb, 12, who was killed in a road accident in Glenavy in 2021. Undated picture

​A van driver was today (mon) ordered to stand trial accused of causing the death of a 12-year-old boy by dangerous driving.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Graeme McGuckin confirmed his identity and that he was aware of the two charges against him.

McGuckin, from Greenvale Manor Mews in Antrim, is accused of causing the death of Aaron Webb by driving dangerously on the Lisburn Road in Glenavy on 10 December 2021.

He was further charged with dangerous driving on the same date.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were heard in court but it as reported at the time that 12-year-old Aaron was a pedestrian when he was struck by a van around 3.30pm.

The schoolboy was rushed to hospital but tragically died a short time later.

In court yesterday (CORRECT MONDAY), a prosecuting lawyer submitted that there was a prima facie case against McGuckin, a point which was conceded by his defence lawyer.

The defendant himself declined to comment on the charges or call evidence on his own behalf.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, District Judge Francis Rafferty freed McGuckin on continuing bail.