Man back in court accused of theft and assault just 72 hours after being released from prison

David Roddy Patterson after a court appearance in 2014 over the false imprisonment and actual bodily harm of Adam Robinson. Pic: Pacemaker Press

​​A Co Antrim man once jailed for the infamous ‘body in the bin’ case was back in court today accused of stealing and assaulting police just 72 hours after he was freed from jail.

At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, 38-year-old David Roddy Patterson confirmed that he understood the six charges against him, alleged to have been committed on April 17 and 18.

Patterson, of no fixed abode but who previously lived on the Galgorm Road in Ballymena, faces three charges of theft in that he allegedly stole alcohol and food from Asda and a sweet shop and single counts of burglary of Milano’s Restaurant, using disorderly behaviour in Asda Express and assaulting a police officer.

Objecting to Patterson being freed on bail a police officer outlined how the first offence was just after 9am on Thursday at Milano’s Restaurant when the defendant was captured on CCTV entering the premises three times to empty the tip jar of notes and coins amounting to £40-100.

Later that same day, around 4.40pm, Patterson walked into the Asda store on Broughshane Street and having filled two bags with vodka and whiskey worth £113, he walked out without making any effort to pay.

The following day Patterson was at a different Asda in the town where he allegedly stole alcohol and food worth £14.

Ten minutes later Patterson walked into the Scoop sweetie shop where, having made himself a Pot Noodle, he lifted a bag of crisps and a tin of Monster energy drink before walking out.

The court heard investigating officers were speaking to staff at the Asda Express when Patterson coincidentally walked in but when he was arrested, the 38-year-old “became aggressive, shouting and swearing and kicking boxes” as well as kicking an arresting officer on the leg.

Turning to bail objections the constable revealed that Patterson has some 70 previous convictions, many of them relevant, and also that “he has only been released from prison on April 14 but he has started offending within three days of release”.

Added to the risk of further offences being committed, she told the court another factor was that Patterson has no address to go to.

Despite submissions from Patterson’s defence solicitor that he could be granted bail subject to an address and any other conditions the court saw fit to impose, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she was refusing bail.

Patterson was remanded into custody to appear again on May 15.

In July 2015 Patterson was handed a three-and-a half-year sentence for causing actual bodily harm and the false imprisonment of a victim who was was found naked and battered in a taped-up wheelie bin.

Jailed alongside 36-year-old Teri Lau and Paula Wilson, 30, the trio were originally charged with attempting to kill Adam Robinson in September 2013, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The then 21-year-old victim had been at a drink and drug fuelled, three-day party at Lau’s home in Dunclug Park when he was attacked and beaten in the bathroom before being stripped naked and dumped into a wheelie bin which was then taken to a wooded area near Sentry Hill and wedged against a tree.