Man banned from approaching politicians accused of contacting councillor

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A man banned from approaching political representatives in Belfast allegedly defied the anti-harassment order by contacting a Sinn Fein councillor, a court heard today.

Karlis Leists is accused of making calls or sending texts to Conor McKay in defiance of a five-year prohibition imposed on him.

The 39-year-old defendant, who is already being prosecuted over social media posts about DUP Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly, now faces a new charge of breaching a restraining order.

A defence lawyer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court there may be issues over his mental capacity to understand the criminal proceedings.

Leists, of Claremont Street in the city, is currently forbidden from harassing a number of named members of the DUP, Sinn Fein and Alliance.

The ban, imposed late last year, runs until November 2029.

Earlier this month he was charged with breaching the order by allegedly posting on Facebook and publishing a video recorded outside City Hall in violation of a prohibition on pestering or intimidating Ms Kelly.

The Lord Mayor told police that she now lives in fear of him, a previous court heard.

With no direct confrontations alleged against him, Leists has raised issues about freedom of speech.

He has remained in custody since being refused bail based on the risk of re-offending.

In court today it was confirmed that he has now been charged with a further breach of the restraining order.

Leists allegedly called and texted Mr McKay on July 24 this year in violation of protection from harassment legislation.

No further details about the circumstances were disclosed during the brief hearing.

But defence solicitor Paul Dougan indicated that his client is still undergoing psychiatric assessments in prison.

“There may well be an issue that has to be addressed in terms of his fitness (to plead),” Mr Dougan said.