Man brandished large knife and threatened to kill a woman on Belfast street

​​A man who brandished a large knife and threatened to kill a woman on a north Belfast street has been jailed for six months.

Prosecutors said Brandon Wallace produced the blade and shouted at the victim before she fled in fear.

A judge branded the 26-year-old’s actions during the mid-afternoon incident earlier this year “outrageous”.

Wallace, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the woman spotted him standing in the hallway of a flat as she dropped her son off in the Antrim Close area on May 14.

“She stated that he removed a large blade from his waistband and began swinging it while looking in her direction,” a Crown lawyer said. “He then allegedly stated ‘I will f****** kill you, you fat b******’.

“She ran in fear back to her car and left the area.”

Police arrested Wallace at the scene and seized a knife from the bedroom of a nearby flat.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd suggested the incident was linked to wider ill-feeling between his client and the injured party’s family.

However, the barrister also accepted there were no excuses for what happened. “He apologises for losing his cool, which is probably putting it mildly,” Mr Boyd added.

District Judge Conor Heaney declared that the victim must have been left in a state of fear and anxiety.

“This was… an outrageous piece of behaviour on your part,” he told Wallace.