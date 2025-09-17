Man charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after pursuit through Belfast on Monday night
A man arrested following a police pursuit through east Belfast on Monday night, 15th September, has been charged to court.
The 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14th October.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.