Man charged with possessing explosives after security alert in Moy, Tyrone

By Gráinne Ní Aodha
Published 10th Aug 2025, 11:15 BST
Police at the scene of the security alert on Oakfield Gardens in The Moy, Tyrone, on Saturday.placeholder image
Police at the scene of the security alert on Oakfield Gardens in The Moy, Tyrone, on Saturday.
A man has been charged with possessing explosives after a security alert in Co Tyrone.

Homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was found in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy on Friday afternoon.

Controlled explosions of viable devices were carried out before people could return to their homes on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, detectives investigating the security alert said a 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice