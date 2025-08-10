Man charged with possessing explosives after security alert in Moy, Tyrone
A man has been charged with possessing explosives after a security alert in Co Tyrone.
Homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was found in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy on Friday afternoon.
Controlled explosions of viable devices were carried out before people could return to their homes on Saturday.
On Sunday, detectives investigating the security alert said a 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday.