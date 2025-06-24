Man due in court after UDA-linked criminality probe

By Iain Gray
Published 24th Jun 2025, 21:21 BST
Police detectives investigating suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 47, has been charged with number of drug-related offences, possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and possession of fireworks without a licence, stated the police.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (25th) to answer the charges.

A PSNI spokeswoman stated that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

