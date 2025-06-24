Man due in court after UDA-linked criminality probe
Police detectives investigating suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA have charged a man to court.
The man, aged 47, has been charged with number of drug-related offences, possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and possession of fireworks without a licence, stated the police.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (25th) to answer the charges.
A PSNI spokeswoman stated that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.