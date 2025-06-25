Man extradited from Germany to stand trial for offences of human trafficking and transferring criminal property which occurred October 2017

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 40-year-old man has been extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland.

The man was arrested in Forstinning, Germany on May 12th 2025 on foot of an extradition warrant and on and on Tuesday 24th June, officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Team completed extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

The man was subject to an investigation by the PSNI’s Human Trafficking Unit for offences of human trafficking and transferring criminal property which occurred October 2017 and is sought to stand trial for these offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court later today, Wednesday 25th June.

arrested man with cuffed handplaceholder image
arrested man with cuffed hand

Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with our International Law Enforcement partners around the world to bring offenders to justice.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to fighting crime and this extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice