Man extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland over fatal Donegal crash

A man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland over a fatal crash in Co Donegal almost eight years ago.

The 31-year-old is wanted to stand trial for the offence of dangerous driving causing death, in relation to a crash in April 2017 in which two teenagers were killed.

Seventeen-year-old Nathan Fullerton and 18-year-old Nathan Farrell were killed in the crash between Quigley's Point to Moville Road in late April 2017.

The PSNI said he is also wanted to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug for the purposes of sale and supply, in connection with an offence alleged to have taken place in the Donegal area in July 2020.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on September 15 2022, and was extradited to the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday where he was expected to appear before a court.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Lithuania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of two years and eight months in relation to a number of fraud offences that occurred in 2016 and 2017.

He was arrested in the Armagh area in November 2024 and extradition proceedings were completed on Tuesday with his successful return to Lithuania.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI's International Policing Unit, said: "The Police Service continues to work closely with our partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other jurisdictions.