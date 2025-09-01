Man extradited from Republic of Ireland on dissident terrorist charges is granted bail

The High Court in Belfast

​​A man extradited from the Republic of Ireland on dissident republican terrorist charges is to be granted bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Sean Walsh faces prosecution in connection with a major surveillance operation against suspected senior members of the New IRA.

The 59-year-old was allegedly present at one of the bugged meetings in July 2020 as the organisation’s representative for the Province of Munster.

Mr Justice Humphreys granted his application for release from custody after highlighting how he has already nearly four years behind bars fighting extradition.

Walsh, of Belmont Park in Ballinlough Douglas, Co Cork, faces charges of membership of a proscribed organisation and preparation of a terrorist act.

The MI5-led investigation, known as Operation Arbacia, involved secretly recording gatherings at properties in Co Tyrone.

Prosecutors claim those in attendance were addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the New IRA’s chairman and chief of staff.

They were said to have discussed possible targets, weaponry, finances, recruitment and forging international relations, as well as the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

Walsh travelled across the border by car to play “an integral role” at one meeting held in the Gortin area, it was claimed.

Crown counsel submitted: “He was there in a representative capacity of the Province of Munster.”

Even though no specific role was attributed to Walsh, it was contended that his presence alone reflected a ranking within the New IRA.

“His involvement demonstrates a level of seniority within that organisation. These weren’t the foot soldiers,” the prosecutor argued.

Walsh was only extradited earlier this year to face criminal proceedings in Northern Ireland.

He is the eleventh defendant to be charged in connection with Operation Arbacia, which involved obtaining more than 16 hours of combined audio and video recordings.

With all but one of the co-accused currently on bail, defence barrister Andrew Moriarty insisted Walsh should also be released after spending three years and 10 months in custody.

He confirmed that a bail address is available to his client in the Co Derry area.

Walsh was granted bail based on his alleged limited role and the length of time he has now been detained.

Mr Justice Humphreys ordered him to lodge a 10,000 euros cash security, abide by a curfew and report weekly to the police.