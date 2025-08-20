Man faces trial over killing of Joseph Brennan after alleged altercation outside licensed premises

The scene on Cupar Street in Belfast where a man was fatally injured. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

​​A man is to stand trial over the alleged killing of Joseph Brennan in west Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Mr Brennan died in hospital following a suspected altercation outside licenced premises in the Cupar Street area on March 6 last year.

Joseph Martin Dempsey, 37, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today charged with his manslaughter.

The accused, of Clonard Gardens in the city, confirmed he understood the allegation against him but declined to call witnesses or offer evidence at this stage.

During preliminary enquiry proceedings Deputy District Judge John Connolly backed prosecution submissions that Dempsey has a prima facie case to answer at trial.

“The matter will be committed to the Crown Court at Belfast on a date to be fixed,” he confirmed. Dempsey was released on continuing bail to appear again at a future arraignment hearing.

Based on the seriousness of the manslaughter charge, Mr Connolly indicated legal aid will be extended for senior counsel to represent the defendant at trial. “It’s certainly a case where the extension would be merited,” he added.

No further details about the alleged circumstances surrounding Mr Brennan’s death were disclosed in court.