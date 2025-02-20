Man in court accused of damaging 66 vehicles in rampage through Ballymena

Ballymena Courthouse

​A JUDGE said he had never seen such a long charge sheet as that of a man who appeared at court accused of damaging 66 vehicles in rampage through Ballymena.

Dillon Fullerton (22), with an address listed as no fixed abode, is charged in relation to the early hours of February 13 when vehicles were damaged in the Dans Road/Tullygarley area of Ballymena including Grange Road and The Rosses.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from prison. Looking at a charge sheet featuring 66 criminal damages to vehicles and one attempted criminal damage to a vehicle, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I don't think I have ever seen a charge sheet as long as this".

A police officer said on February 13 around 4.30am police received a report of a male, described as wearing an "orange hoodie", damaging a vehicle at Grange Road. Several further reports were received of damage being caused to vehicles - window wipers being pulled off and damage to paintwork, bodywork and windows.

Police were in the area at Rosses Lane and spotted a male attempting to pull window wipers from a vehicle and he was arrested.

Police received numerous reports from residents in the area that a male with the same modus operandi) had damaged their vehicles during the night".

The officer said some statements from vehicle owners have been taken so far and examples of damage to vehicles were '£500', '£400' and £116'.

The judge said the amounts were "not insignificant". The officer said police caught the defendant in the act of damaging a vehicle and he made partial admissions. She said he also gave "nonsensical answers" - he admitted to taking some wipers off cars and when asked to elaborate he stated he did this 'because they were drugs and he needed drugs'.

The officer said by the defendant's own admission "he has an issue with drugs". The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions apart from one caution. Objecting to bail, she said the scale of the offences had a significant impact to the community and on public confidence.

She said there was a high likelihood of re-offending. A defence barrister said the defendant had been staying in Ballymena and if bailed he could go to live with a family member in Castledawson.

The barrister said there were concerns about the defendant's mental health and that the defendant had an issue with prescription drugs.

He said the defendant's instructions when spoken to were not very coherent.

The court was told the defendant had previously spent time in Holywell Hospital. The police officer said the defendant had 36 involvements with police.

Judge Broderick said: "It is very unusual for somebody to go from zero to damaging 66 cars so I am guessing there has been something flagged up".

The defence barrister said the defendant said he had received some counselling before. The judge said: "There is something going on, definitely, I don't think that is in dispute".

The police officer said the involvements with police in recent years included possession of an offensive weapon; concerns for safety; and quite a lot of missing person reports.

Refusing bail, Judge Broderick said he was concerned that if released on bail the defendant would be a risk to others if not himself.

The judge said the defendant needed to have his mental health assessed and thereafter some kind of support package would be needed to ensure that if released he is safe himself and doesn't present as a risk to other members of the public or their property.