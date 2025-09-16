Man in court on charges linked to suspected vigilante activity in east Belfast

By Alan Erwin
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 11:28 BST
Laganside court complex.
Laganside court complex. Photo: Google
​​A man appeared in court today on assault and theft charges linked to an investigation into suspected vigilante activity in east Belfast.

Neil Pinkerton is accused of targeting another man and stealing his sleeping bag during an incident over the summer.

The 37-year-old, of Clandeboye Street in the city, faces charges of carrying out the common assault and theft on July 22. He was detained as part of a wider probe into reports of alleged vigilante behaviour in the area.

Videos posted online last month appeared to show groups of men stopping and questioning individuals from ethnic minority communities. Pinkerton is currently remanded in custody on separate charges of common assault, disorderly behaviour, harassment, attempted criminal damage and incitement to hatred.

Those proceedings relate to an incident outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Connswater Retail Park earlier this month where a food delivery driver was allegedly threatened and racially abused before footage appeared on TikTok.

Appearing remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Pinkerton confirmed he understood the new charges.

An investigating PSNI officer said he could connect the accused to the alleged offences. No further details about the incident were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until October 14, when a further update will be provided.

