Man in court over ‘plot to kidnap six-month-old baby daughter’

​A Belfast man has appeared in court accused of “using multiple perpetrators and multiple vehicles” to execute a plan to kidnap his six-month-old daughter.

​Appearing in the dock of Belfast Magistrates’ Court the 42-year-old, who cannot be identified to protect his baby daughter, was charged with seven offences including kidnap, domestic abuse, two of common assault, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while banned.

Standing alongside him in the dock on Saturday was his 28-year-old niece who faces a single charge of kidnap, arising from an incident on July 3.

In a structured outline of the case, District Judge Amanda Henderson heard that having been subjected to repeated bouts of physical and psychological abuse during a two-and-a-half year relationship with the 42-year-old male, the victim had taken their baby daughter and fled to her sister’s home.

That alleged abuse, the court heard, included the victim being mocked and criticised, physically assaulted in front of her daughter and at one point, he is alleged to have “dragged her through the kitchen and said that he would ‘end’ her”.

On another occasion, he allegedly told her that “he would kill her and think nothing of it”.

Turning to the kidnap incident, a PSNI detective constable outlined that around 1.30pm on Thursday, she saw the defendant’s black Vauxhall vehicle outside the property so fearing for their safety, she contacted her sister and the police.

When her sister arrived, they all got into her car and left the property but at the junction of Gilnahirk Road West and the Gilnahirk Road, the Vauxhall car sped past them and then “cut them off at the junction,” while a VW vehicle blocked their path from behind.

With the vehicle forced to stop, the male defendant and a passenger in the VW got out of their respective cars and according to the police case, the male assaulted his ex and her sister while his alleged accomplice removed the baby from the back seat.

Having traced the vehicles through the registration plates, the defendants were arrested at their respective homes and the child recovered.

During police interviews, the 42-year-old claimed that he was compiling a dossier on his partner to give to Social Services because “she was an unfit mother”.

Although he denied assaulting his ex and her sister, he claimed the kidnap was actually him rescuing the child from her mother.

His 28-year-old niece made admissions and told police she had “cautioned him that it was a bad idea”.

Applying for bail, defence counsel Sean O’Hare emphasised the 28-year-old woman has a completely clear record and also that police were content that her home address is suitable as a bail address.

Judge Henderson agreed and ordered that she could be freed on her own bail of £500 with conditions barring her from contacting her co-accused or any witness in the case.

She told Mr O’Hare, however, his other client “is a different kettle of fish”.

“He seems to be at the heart of these accusations,” said the judge, describing it as “still a fairly volatile situation”.