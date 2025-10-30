Man jailed after taking part in unnotified anti-immigration parade in Ballymena

Ballymena Court

​A man who admitted taking part in an unnotified 'anti-immigration' public procession in Ballymena on September 4 this year has been jailed for three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Tyrie (41), of Willowfield Street in Belfast, also admitted disorderly behaviour in Ballymena on the same day. He also admitted 'jaywalking'.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said an anti-immigration demonstration was held at Wakehurst Road in Ballymena.

It was unnotified and more than 50 people moved off around 6.45pm, some carrying flags.

The prosecutor said no notification form had been submitted to the Parades Commission.

The court heard the procession had gone through Harryville. At several points during the course of the parade the defendant was shouting at the top of his voice repeatedly and gesturing for other persons present to block the road with him, said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also made gestures and shouted towards a police vehicle which was recording the incident.

At one stage at Waveney Road the defendant stepped onto the road causing a police vehicle to perform an emergency stop.

The defendant continually stepped into the road causing traffic to have to brake sharply, it was said.

The defendant was wearing distinctive clothing and had a distinctive facial tattoo, said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed the defendant said he didn't realise it was an illegal procession; and he denied, at that stage, the jaywalking and indicated he would continue to repeat the behaviour regardless of police actions.

The court heard the defendant had previously been on bail but breached a bail condition that he was not to discuss immigration online.

A previous court was told he breached a bail condition during an interview with 'Freedom Dad' on social media.

One of Tyrie's bail conditions was 'not to engage with, post or stream on any social media site in respect of any issue related to immigration'. Tyrie told the earlier court he was interviewed about going to prison and if immigration was mentioned he had been out of the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After viewing the social media post at the earlier court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was satisfied immigration was discussed on the footage which breached the defendant's bail.

Back at Thursday's court, a defence barrister said Tyrie had spent around five weeks in custody on remand.

The lawyer said the defendant "indicates to me that he is not against immigration and he wishes the court to know that".

He had given people a lift and had no intent to cause any trouble, said the defence.