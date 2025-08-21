Man jailed after two attacks on his own grandmother

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Belfast man who cut and scratched his grandmother during two separate assaults has been jailed for eight months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors said Marcus Speer also left the woman in a state of fear after making demands for her bank card to go to a pharmacy.

The 21-year-old was previously convicted of attacking the same victim by smashing a teacup over her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imprisoning him today for the latest outbursts, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay declared: “This is a disgraceful pattern of behaviour against (someone) who feels they have to do their best for the family.”

Speer, previously of Upper Charleville Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, criminal damage to a bottle of gin and breaching a restraining order.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard his grandmother felt obliged to let him come back to that address on May 21 this year because he had nowhere else to go.

But he became aggressive towards her, grabbing a mobile phone when she tried to phone the police. “In the process he cut her face with his nail, resulting in a scratch on her face,” Crown counsel said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four days later, Speer repeatedly entered his grandmother’s bedroom, demanding her bankcard and a car to go to the pharmacy, the court heard.

When he became increasingly irritated over a potential mix-up in their medication, she tried to get him to leave the house and again went to contact the police. “He reacted by snatching her phone, scratching her neck and leaving a red mark,” the prosecutor added.

At one point Speer locked his grandmother inside the property, leaving her in fear for her safety. She was able to get out through a back gate and contacted police from a neighbour’s house.

The woman then returned to her home amid fears Speer would take her wedding ring and other pieces of jewellery. Police detained him after he had prevented her from getting inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Speer was jailed for a previous assault on his grandmother which involved striking her over the head with a teacup, leaving her bleeding and concussed.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said the latest offences were due to his client’s “deregulated” attempts to get money for drugs.

“It’s a very distressing background… he has no regard for the feelings of others, particularly those who are supportive and close to him,” the barrister conceded.

“In sobriety he is ashamed and sorry for his behaviour.”