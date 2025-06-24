Man ordered to pay £101k for waste offences

The Department of Agriculture's logo. Officials today said illegal dumping had been investigated in Bushmills in 2017, resulting in the court case.

A Co Antrim man has been ordered to pay £101,000 and given suspended prison time for an illegal waste dump.

Alan Chesnutt, of Haw Road, Bushmills, pleaded guilty to three waste offences, and at Antrim Crown Court today (24th) was sentenced to a total of four months in prison, suspended for three years, and a confiscating order totalling £101,682 was issued against him.

A statement on the case released by Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs said that in 2017, Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s officers began an investigation into the illegal disposal and keeping of controlled waste on lands under the 53-year-old’s Chestnutt’s control in the vicinity of Cabragh Road, Bushmills. The waste discovered consisted of household, commercial and industrial waste.

