Man punched Housing Executive employee in the face in row over using the toilet

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Belfast man who punched a Housing Executive employee in the face following a row over using the toilet has been given a 150-hour community service order.

Michael Quinn, 54, left the member of security staff concussed and suffering a bloodied nose during the attack at the authority’s city centre headquarters.

District Judge Steven Keown declared: “It was a nasty incident.”

Quinn, of Fortwilliam Demesne, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he went into the Housing Executive offices on Adelaide Street on November 19 last year seeking to use the toilets.

“When told that he couldn’t, he threatened to go in the waiting area,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Quinn was escorted from the building, but returned later that day and was again refused entry. As staff remained at the front of the offices, one of the security guards opened the door for another member of the public.

“In doing so the defendant, who was at the door, punched him on the nose,” the prosecutor added. “The injured party suffered swelling and a bloody nose, and also a concussion.”

Quinn was restrained at the scene by other members of staff until police arrived.

During interviews he admitted carrying out the attack and expressed remorse, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Denis Moloney stressed that Quinn had demonstrated immediate contrition. “He offered humble apologies to the injured party and cooperated fully with the prosecuting authorities,” Mr Moloney said.