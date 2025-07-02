Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

Zak Hughes, from Ardglen Place in Belfast, was also charged with child destruction during a brief appearance at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he stood in the dock and nodded when asked if he understood the charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI detective chief inspector told the court he could connect Hughes to the offences.

A police vehicle arrives at Newtownards Magistrates' Court where a 28-year-old man is due to appear after he was charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wireplaceholder image
A police vehicle arrives at Newtownards Magistrates' Court where a 28-year-old man is due to appear after he was charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

No facts of the case were laid out and there was no application for bail.

The date of the offences given on court papers was June 27.

District Judge Conor Heaney remanded Hughes in custody until July 30.

Ms Montgomery, 27, died at her home in Donaghadee.

Sarah Montgomeryplaceholder image
Sarah Montgomery

Floral tributes have been left outside her house in Elmfield Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 42-year-old woman, who was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released unconditionally on Tuesday.

The death of Ms Montgomery has led to renewed focus on the rate of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

She was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice