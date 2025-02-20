Man to appear in Belfast court on murder charge after fatal assault in Dublin

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 20th Feb 2025, 20:19 BST

A man will face a murder charge in a Belfast court after a fatal assault in Dublin.

The man, 23, was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast on Sunday, in connection with the incident on Dublin's South Anne Street in the early hours of Saturday.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A murder investigation was launched after the death of Qaham Babatunde, in his 30s, who had been stabbed.

The man is to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court at the Laganside complex

Two other men arrested by gardai have appeared before courts in Dublin in connection with the incident.

The incident was condemned by senior Irish political figures, with Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan saying he will strengthen knife crime laws in Ireland .

