Man who threw milk shake at police during rioting in Ballymena given suspended jail term

A aftermath of violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

​​A man who threw a milk shake at police during rioting in Ballymena has received a suspended jail term and a £500 fine.

Stephen Bell (28), of Staffa Drive in Ballymena, admitted a charge of riotous behaviour. The incident happened at Clonavon Road in the town on June 10 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police had been dealing with "racially-motivated public disorder" in the town that week involving hundreds of people causing damage to property and throwing items including petrol bombs.

Before 8pm on June 10 police footage showed the defendant throwing an item "which appeared to be a drink at the police lines, it appears to have been a milk shake". The defendant had no record.

Video footage of the incident was played in court. A defence solicitor said the defendant pleaded guilty to the "very low level" offence. He said the footage showed "a girl drinking a milkshake and that is the carton thrown".

He said the footage also showed a masked man remonstrate with the defendant and said the defendant was told he should have masked up before throwing the item. The solicitor said the riots have scarred Ballymena and caused significant distress to the community and the defendant regrets his involvement and had displayed genuine remorse.

The defendant was "in tears" at a previous court appearance in the case, it was said. The defence solicitor said it was a "stupid and impulsive act" and "if there is an offence of stupidity he could be convicted of that".

"It was a senseless act and he has apologised and was tearful in interview where he made full admissions".

He said Bell was not involved in serious violence which occurred later on the evening in question.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said the disorder and damage caused in Ballymena with police officers injured during the rioting had been "appalling". He said the defendant had been part of a large group of people and he was intent on causing trouble and although Bell had thrown a milkshake carton police would not have been aware what he was throwing at them.

The judge said: "Police were standing there doing their job, being attacked. They have families too, they have mothers, sisters, wives, kids, as well".

He said the defendant's behaviour was "quite simply appalling and merits immediate custody" but "on balance" he would not send him to prison.