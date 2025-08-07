Man with bunny ears embarked on rampage of destruction against 66 vehicles in Ballymena

Ballymena Court

​​A man was wearing an ‘oodie with bunny ears’ when he embarked on a rampage of destruction in which 66 vehicles were damaged in Ballymena.

Dillon Fullerton (23), formerly with a Ballymena address but now given as Station Road in Castledawson, was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to 66 charges of criminal damage and one charge of attempting to damage a vehicle.

The offences happened on February 13 this year.

At the time social media images showed the defendant wearing an 'oodie with bunny ears'.

Vehicles were damaged in the Dans Road/Tullygarley area of of Ballymena including Grange Road and The Rosses.

He was recently granted bail. He had spent a number of months in custody on remand.

A police officer told an earlier court that on February 13 around 4.30am police received a report of a male damaging a vehicle at Grange Road.

Several further reports were received of damage being caused to vehicles - window wipers being pulled off and damage to paintwork, bodywork and windows.

Police were in the area at Rosses Lane and spotted a male attempting to pull window wipers from a vehicle and he was arrested.

Police received numerous reports from residents in the area that a male "with the same MO (modus operandi) had damaged their vehicles during the night".

The officer said some statements from vehicle owners at that stage and examples of damage to vehicles were '£500', '£400' and £116'.

The officer said Fullerton gave "nonsensical answers" - he admitted to "taking some wipers off cars and when asked to elaborate he stated he did this 'because they were drugs and he needed drugs".

The officer said by the defendant's own admission "he has an issue with drugs".

At Thursday's Court, the case was adjourned to September 25 for a pre-sentence report.