Medical records sought for man accused of pipe bomb attack on Belfast Islamic Centre

Attack at the Belfast Islamic Centre on University Road

​Medical records are being sought for a man who allegedly carried out a pipe bomb attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre, a court heard yesterday.

Counsel for Jonathan Robert Bell suggested psychiatric intervention may be required due to the state of his mental health.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a viable explosive device was thrown through a window of the building during evening prayer on June 20.

The centre on the University Road had to be evacuated during the security alert.

Bell, of Chester Manor in the city, faces charges of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and attempting to cause an explosion.

He is further accused of making explosives with intent to endanger life – namely a pipe bomb – and criminal damage to a window on the building.

With his release on licence for unrelated matters now revoked, he has remained in custody since the alleged attack.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday police provided an update on progress made in the investigation.

A detective disclosed that all forensic reports are expected to be completed by early November.

District Judge Steven Keown was also told an application has been made for Bell’s GP notes.

Defence counsel Turlough Madden said: “We have concerns regarding his capacity and mental health.”

The barrister indicated there has not yet been a psychiatric intervention and made a further request for the judge to order an Article 51 assessment of the accused.