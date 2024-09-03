Misconduct charges against PSNI officer who had sadomasochistic affair were unlawful, says judge

A PSNI superintendent reinstated the gross misconduct proceedings

​A PSNI officer who embarked on a sadomasochistic extra-marital affair was unlawfully subjected to gross misconduct charges, the High Court has ruled.

​A judge held that the decision to reinstate disciplinary action against the policeman was unfair and is to be quashed.

Mr Justice Colton also concluded the constable was wrongly suspended from duty during the internal process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This is not a case in which a police officer has abused his position for sexual purposes … It was a purely private matter.”

The court heard how the unnamed policeman, referred to as JR 249, began a consensual sexual relationship with a woman identified as K while off duty in 2016.

Their year-long affair ended after being discovered by his partner.

In August 2017 K lodged a complaint with police, alleging she had been harassed by the officer’s wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also made disclosures about her unorthodox sexual activity with JR 249, which included “Daddy Dom/Little Girl” role-play scenarios.

The woman claimed she sustained broken ribs and cuts, black eyes and to have been choked unconscious on a number of occasions during their illicit relationship.

She stressed, however, that all actions were entirely consensual and initiated by her for sexual pleasure.

Based on her disclosures a criminal investigation was commenced, but in early 2018 the Public Prosecution Service decided not to charge JR 249 with any assault offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, he was also interviewed as part of a separate probe by the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department (PSD).

He confirmed the affair and stated that K initiated the sadomasochistic element.

Although JR 249 consented to role-play, wrestling and handcuffing activities, he insisted that he had refused other suggestions to participate in erotic asphyxiation or branding and cutting.

He denied causing any injuries to the woman, stating he was uncomfortable with aspects of the relationship but went along with it because of a veiled threat she would tell his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2018 it was initially determined that he had a case to answer for potential gross misconduct.

Those initial disciplinary proceedings were withdrawn by the PSNI following legal advice.

Instead, restrictions were imposed on the work JR 249 could undertake as a serving police officer in early 2019.

The lawfulness of that move was successfully challenged in a previous judicial review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in August 2022 a superintendent decided the gross misconduct proceedings against the officer should be reinstated.

He was also suspended from duty as part of the disciplinary process.

Charges related to the “Daddy Dom/Little Girl” activities and claims he should have known K was considered to be vulnerable.

Challenging the PSNI decision, his lawyers argued that the superintendent had no jurisdiction to take steps over allegations which had already been investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “devastating impact” on JR 249 due to a six-year delay in the misconduct proceedings also formed part of the challenge.

In an affidavit he told the court of his “profound personal regret” over the affair and the pain it caused to his wife.

He described how the extra-marital relationship developed into one which involved consensual BDSM and role-play activities carried out at K’s request.

“To say this affair was a personal disaster for me would be an understatement. It very nearly destroyed my marriage,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer set out how he has worked under serious restrictions for years which had stalled and limited his career opportunities.

He expressed his shock and distress at learning he would be subjected to a further disciplinary case based on the same evidence.

“The delay to date is grossly prejudicial to any defence of the misconduct proceedings,” he added.

Ruling on the challenge, Mr Justice Colton said the charges were reinstated by a superintendent who considered K a vulnerable individual without speaking to her or giving JR 249 an opportunity to address the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pointed out how interviewing officers had previously assessed the woman being confident.

“The issue of abuse of position appears to be a factor in (the superintendent’s) thinking, despite the fact that JR 249’s relationship with K did not involve abuse of his position as a police

Officer,” he said.

He held: “I have concluded that it would be unfair to permit the respondent to proceed with the misconduct proceedings.

“Importantly, I consider that there has been a significant departure from the intended and proscribed framework of disciplinary proceedings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad