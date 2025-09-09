Network of conspiracy theorists blamed for arson attacks on 5G masts in west Belfast which have caused £4m worth of damage

A 5G mast on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast which was destroyed following an arson attack on Sunday night.

​​A series of arson attacks on 5G masts in west Belfast has caused £4m worth of damage, a court heard today.

Police said a network of conspiracy theorists are believed to be behind an escalating campaign which is impacting on the local economy and potentially putting lives at risk.

Details emerged as a 44-year-old man was remanded into custody accused of setting fire to one of the installations at the weekend.

Darren Clarke, of no fixed abode, faces a charge of arson with intent to destroy a 5G mast belonging to the O2 network.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze at the telecommunications structure at Whiterock Road late on Sunday night.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police spotted a man wearing dark clothing, a head torch and carrying a backpack a short time later on Divis Drive.

He rode off at speed on a bicycle, but was chased into Milltown Cemetery on the Falls Road.

Clarke was arrested inside the graveyard while smelling strongly of either fuel or nail polish.

An investigating detective said the incident has been linked to a wider series of 18 arson attacks on 5G masts across west Belfast since 2023.

“The total cost of the damage… is anticipated to be in the region of £4m,” he disclosed.

District Judge Steven Keown was told footage discovered on phones seized from Clarke pointed to suspected involvement in other incidents in the area.

One of the clips allegedly showed someone passing a blaze on the Whiterock Road on a bike similar to that Clarke was riding when arrested.

“There were multiple videos of 5G masts burning… (and) more videos on his phone which show he may be involved in planning the destruction of masts,” the detective submitted.

The court heard nine masts have been targeted since June 2025 as part of an escalation in the campaign.

Similar methods were used in each incident, with service hatches prized open and some type of fuel pushed inside to set them on fire.

“These attacks are not the work of a single individual, but have been carried out by a number of individuals as part of a network or possibly united by sharing conspiracy-driven beliefs online via social media chatrooms,” the detective said.

Bail was opposed amid claims Clarke could become involved in further incidents or obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Alongside the financial impact, police stressed the attacks are having a significant social and economic impact in the west Belfast area.

Local communities were said to be experiencing difficulties in accessing healthcare services, while businesses and others who work from home are all struggling to operate as normal.

Concerns were also expressed about a potential risk to life if emergency services cannot be contacted due to poor phone signals.

“The scale and frequency of the attacks make this a matter of significant public interest and community safety,” the detective added.

Amid heightened community tensions, it was suggested Clarke could be at risk himself if released.

Clarke’s barrister, Michael Halleron, argued that the alleged conspiracy views about the masts could possibly provide him with a defence at any future prosecution.

“All he would have to prove is whether he had a reasonable belief at the time,” Mr Halleron contended.

“That could be complete nonsense, looking at it objectively, but it is all on the basis of his subjective belief.”

Refusing bail, Judge Keown cited the risks of re-offending, harm to the public and interference with the police investigation.