Nigerian woman who fled to Northern Ireland to avoid female genital mutilation loses legal battle over time taken to process asylum claim

The High Court in Belfast

​​A Nigerian woman who fled to Northern Ireland to avoid female genital mutilation has lost a legal battle over the time taken to process her claim for asylum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She alleged that the UK Government had violated her human rights by taking nearly three years to deal with the application.

But judges in the Court of Appeal today backed a previous ruling that the time period was not unreasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-year-old woman, granted anonymity and referred to as JR 247 as a victim of modern slavery, sought to judicially review the Home Office following an initial failure to decide her case.

In 2019 she fled from Nigeria and came to the UK, only to be exploited and forced into sex work in London. She escaped from the house where she held and travelled to Belfast months later.

With a claim for asylum made in March 2020, her application and refugee status were ultimately granted in January 2023.

Lawyers representing JR 247 argued that she was entitled to damages and a declaration that the historic delay breached her Article 8 rights to private and family life under European law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel for the Home Office responded that the outcome to the asylum claim meant the legal challenge was academic and should be dismissed.

In September last year the High Court rejected the woman’s challenge after finding no breach of her Article 8 rights.

The judge acknowledged her case could have been dealt with earlier and that she had been a victim of a significant backlog in determining asylum applications.

He ruled, however, she could not establish any delay was so excessive that it met a legal test of being manifestly unreasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appeal against that outcome was also rejected today. Dismissing all grounds of challenge, Lord Justice McClokey said: “Under United Kingdom law and international law, an asylum applicant is not in the ‘very precarious situation’ of being ‘liable to be removed at any time’.