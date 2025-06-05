No NAMA agreement with Sinn Fein MLA, Jamie Bryson tells court

Jamie Bryson is one of three men facing charges. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

​Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has rejected suggestions that he forged an agreement with Sinn Fein's Daithi McKay ahead of him giving evidence to a Stormont committee probing the Nama sale portfolio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mr Bryson, from Rosepark in Donaghadee, was called to give evidence today (5th) at a trial currently being held in Belfast Crown Court.

He has been charged alongside Thomas Gerard O'Hara, 41, from Lisnahunshin Road in Cullybackey with conspiring together and with Daithi McKay to commit an offence of misconduct in a public office on dates between September 1 and 24, 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKay, who is 43 and from Loughan Road in Dunnamanagh, has been charged with misconduct in a public office on September 23, 2015.

All three men have denied the charges against them, and Mr Bryson was the first defendant to give evidence.

After being called to the witness box was asked a series of questions by his barrister Joseph O'Keeffe KC about evidence he gave to the Stormont committee on September 23, 2015 and whether or not be had conspired to manipulate how the evidence was presented.

The committee was investigating how Northern Ireland property loans were handled by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the session, he named a number of people, including the DUP's Peter Robinson, who he claimed would benefit financially from the Nama deal.

In the aftermath of Mr Bryson's allegations, Mr Robinson issued a statement and branded the allegations made against him as “scurrilous and unfounded” and without “one iota of evidence”.

From the witness box yesterday, Mr Bryson accepted there were messages exchanged on Twitter between himself and both Mr McKay and Mr O'Hara's account prior to him giving evidence to the committee.

At the relevant time, Mr Bryson said it was his understanding that Mr O’Hara was a Sinn Fein policy worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked, prior to the meeting, if he had asked or agreed for Mr McKay to do anything in the committee meeting which would amount to misconduct in a public office, he replied: “Absolutely not.

“I made no agreement that Daithi McKay would do anything in respect of his public office.”

He said that after initial contact with Mr McKay, he was told to follow Mr O'Hara's Twitter account and felt at the time that “Mr McKay was palming me off onto a policy worker in Sinn Fein”.

When asked by Mr O'Keeffe if he made any agreement with Mr McKay, Mr Bryson replied: “Not only is there no agreement here ... I did not meet him, I did not speak to him on the phone or email him in any shape or form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was no agreement with Mr McKay that he would do anything.”

Saying he only met McKay twice prior to the trial – which included when he gave evidence at the committee – Mr Bryson said: “The next time I seen Daithi McKay was when I sat down beside him in the dock in this case.

“I made no agreement that Daithi McKay would be anything, much less misconduct himself.”

Mr Bryson said that a month before the committee meeting, he sent a letter to all the members outlining what his evidence would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telling the court that the committee members were aware he was going to name Peter Robinson and others, he said “they knew what I was coming to say”.

Mr Bryson said none of the committee members objected to what he planned to say and that he didn't break any of the committee's terms of reference when he gave his evidence.

He said that he believed everything he said to the committee in September 2015 and still stands over it.