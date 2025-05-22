Northern Ireland construction firm FP McCann wins libel damages from Home Office over false illegal worker claims

The FP McCann Group Limited, which has its registered office at Knockloughrim, Magherafelt, received ‘substantial’ damages and an apology from the Home Office

​Construction firm FP McCann is to receive “substantial” libel damages from the Home Office over false allegations of having illegal workers on one of its sites, the High Court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An apology was also issued to the Co Londonderry-based concrete supplier for wrongly stating that it was facing a fine of up to £225,000.

Defamation proceedings centred on a press release issued in March 2024 following an immigration enforcement raid on a former paper mill in north Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the Home Office said 13 people working as subcontracted labourers and steel-fixers had been arrested in the operation.

The press release wrongly indicated that FP McCann had been fined for employing some of the workers, before clarifying that a civil penalty referral notice was issued pending a review of evidence.

It was subsequently confirmed that no enforcement action would be taken against the company.

FP McCann and its directors threatened libel action against the Home Office over the contents of the original publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court today it was announced that a settlement has been reached. Counsel for the firm, Peter Hopkins KC, read out an agreed statement of correction as part of the “offer of amends”.

He said: “The press release stated that FP McCann Ltd had been fined up to £225,000 in civil penalties for illegally employing five contractors at a mill in north Wales. This allegation was erroneous and false.

“The Home Office accepts that FP McCann’s contractors were lawfully entitled to work the site in north Wales. FP McCann has therefore not been fined by the Home Office.”

Mr Hopkins added: “The Home Office apologises to FP McCann and its directors for publishing the false and defamatory allegations, and has agreed to pay substantial damages, and reasonable legal costs, as a result of the publication of the erroneous press release.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice Colton was told that the statement of apology will also be published on the Home Office’s website under the terms of the settlement.