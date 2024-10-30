Northern Ireland woman Lara Storey settles Tesco discrimination case for £45,000 after firm kept sexual harasser in same job
Lara was a student when she got a part-time job as a DotCom Personal Shopper with the supermarket giant.
According to the Equality Commission of Northern Ireland (ECNI), she was sexually harassed by a colleague, which included physical touching.
Her subsequent grievance was held up, the ECNI said, but the person she complained about was allowed to keep the same job, despite Tesco assuring they’d be moved.
Believing this to be in breach of the firm’s codes around safe working environments, she lodged a complaint with an industrial tribunal, only for senior staff to engage in what she felt was victimisation – ignoring her and constantly criticising for minor issues.
Lara eventually resigned from her job due to her experiences, the ECNI said.
Tesco has now agreed to settle her claims of sexual harassment and victimisation for £45,000, without liability.
The firm apologised for the way Lara’s concerns were handled, a spokesman stating that Tesco has ‘taken some clear learnings which will help us further improve our processes going forward’.
Added the spokesman: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels welcome at Tesco and there is no place for harassment of any kind in our business.”
For Lara, however, the entire lengthy fight should never have been necessary.
“I wish none of this had ever happened,” she said.
"I was a student working my way through university. I didn’t ask for any of this.
"I had to challenge it and I’m glad I did. I want other women to know that they don’t have to accept this type of behaviour or treatment, and they should expect to be treated fairly by their employer.”
Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner at the ECNI, stated that sex discrimination laws are ‘unfortunately just as much needed today’ as when they were introduced almost 50 years ago.
“Everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect at work,” she said.
"Employers must ensure that, where their employees fail to live up to that standard, action is taken to deal with it effectively and employees are dealt with or supported appropriately.
"It is imperative, therefore, that employers have policies and procedures in place and their managers are trained to use them.”