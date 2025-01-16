​​Ordering public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown was 'legally and constitutionally wrong'

The family of Sean Brown, including his widow Bridie, pictured at the High Court in Belfast.

​​Ordering Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn to set up a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown was legally and constitutionally wrong, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Counsel for the UK Government claimed the judicial direction should not have been made amid ongoing attempts to establish that a new truth recovery body is capable of carrying out human rights-compliant investigations into Troubles-era killings.

Tony McGleenan KC said: “The error the judge fell into was approaching the case on the basis that the last word had been spoken.

“The court’s determination is not the last word on compliance, it’s the first.”

In December, Mr Justice Humphreys compelled the Secretary of State to establish a public inquiry after finding the Government remains in breach of a human rights duty to probe the full extent of state collusion in Mr Brown’s murder.

The victim, a 61-year-old father of six, was abducted by a Loyalist Volunteer Force gang as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Derry.

The father of six was bundled into the boot of his car, taken to Randalstown, Co Antrim and shot dead.

No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

It emerged last year at an inquest that state agents were among more than 25 people linked by intelligence to the killing.

At that stage the coroner halted proceedings due to the extent of confidential material excluded or withheld on national security grounds.

He wrote to the previous Conservative Government requesting the establishment of a public inquiry.

In September Mr Benn confirmed that those calls had been rejected.

He instead recommended that the bereaved family should engage with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), a new body set up under the controversial Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Act.

The Court of Appeal has already ruled that parts of the legislation breaches human rights law, with the Government having too much power to prohibit the Commission from sharing sensitive information and uncertainty about effective participation for next of kin.

Even though the Labour Government has pledged to repeal the Act, it intends to retain the ICRIR and is currently seeking to appeal the findings made against it at the Supreme Court.

Mr Brown’s 87-year-old widow, Bridie, mounted a successful High Court judicial review against the decision not to set up a public inquiry into her husband’s death.

Mr Justice Humpreys identified a “clear and unambiguous obligation” to establish such a statutory probe.

He held there was no viable alternative to a public inquiry required to satisfy the state’s investigative duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Government is challenging his ruling on the grounds that it raises wider issues of constitutional significance beyond the case.

As the fast-tracked appeal got underway, members of the Brown family, their friends and supporters including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and her Sinn Fein colleague, North Belfast MP John Finucane packed the public gallery.

“The court ought not to have progressed this case on this point while there was live appellate litigation. That is the will of Parliament.” Mr McGleenan insisted.

“There is a constitutional error in not recognising… we have an appellate process which we are entitled to exhaust and must be exhausted before you make any remedial order.”

At one stage it was put to him by the panel of three appeal judges that the law has to be applied as it currently stands.

Lord Justice Treacy also highlighted Mrs Brown’s advancing years, adding that “the clock is ticking”.

Counsel acknowledged her situation and expressed regret that further litigation was necessary.

“One can’t help but have sympathy for the Brown family, but there is a very important point of principle that it was an error for the judge to address the case in the way he did,” Mr McGleenan submitted.

He argued that it had been wrong to refuse an adjournment to await certainty on the status of the Legacy Act and then to make a “binary analysis” that the state of law was fixed.

“The second constitutional error was making the mandatory order.”